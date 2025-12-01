Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $551,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,332,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after buying an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Ted C. Nark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $586,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 291,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,859.88. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nikita Shah sold 131,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,571,723.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,123.76. The trade was a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 231,856 shares of company stock worth $2,743,724 over the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMRX opened at $12.59 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $784.51 million during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

