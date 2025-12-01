Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Clarivate PLC $CLVT

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $47,160,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,527,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,083 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,859,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Clarivate by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 8,480,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,267,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.20 target price on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.90.

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 1,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,247,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,208.30. This represents a 185.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick acquired 500,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,500. The trade was a 181.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,285,000 shares of company stock worth $7,688,800. Corporate insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CLVT opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.43. Clarivate PLC has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

