Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cleanspark by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cleanspark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleanspark by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 84,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Cleanspark by 7.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cleanspark by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 3.79. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

In related news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,473.44. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cleanspark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

