Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Enviri Corporation $NVRI

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enviri during the second quarter worth about $860,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviri by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviri by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enviri by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Enviri by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NVRI stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enviri Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enviri had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $574.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.740–0.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.130 EPS. Analysts expect that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enviri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Enviri currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

