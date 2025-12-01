Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in First Foundation Inc. $FFWM

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 152,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in First Foundation by 5.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 148,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Foundation by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Foundation Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $440.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About First Foundation
First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.
