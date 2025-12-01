Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in PagerDuty $PD

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PagerDuty by 20.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $246,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.69.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. PagerDuty had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

