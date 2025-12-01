Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in SFL Corporation Ltd. $SFL

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SFL by 65.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SFL by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SFL by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SFL by 9.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.45 million. SFL had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.97%.SFL’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -8,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SFL in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

