Insider Selling: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) VP Sells $796,136.00 in Stock

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $796,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,311.84. The trade was a 43.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Trading Down 0.0%

MRUS opened at $96.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.06. Merus N.V. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $96.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merus by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Merus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in Merus by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Merus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.