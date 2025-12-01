Insider Selling: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $3,464,828.36 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $3,464,828.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,490,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,282,221.96. The trade was a 14.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 437,073 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $2,556,877.05.

On Monday, November 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $3,107,014.76.

On Friday, November 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $3,035,452.04.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $2,957,925.76.

On Monday, November 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $2,945,998.64.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $3,142,796.12.

On Monday, November 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $3,262,067.32.

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,089,124.08.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $3,393,265.64.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $3,435,010.56.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.51 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UWMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,630,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at about $19,872,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in UWM by 116.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after buying an additional 3,224,806 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in UWM by 165.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,988,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in UWM by 1,986.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,231,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,340 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

