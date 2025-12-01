Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,745,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,640,000 after purchasing an additional 508,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,355,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,584,000 after buying an additional 199,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,961,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after buying an additional 158,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $10.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $829.87 million, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 2.14%.The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

