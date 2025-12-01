Intech Investment Management LLC Has $296,000 Position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,421,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

LINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.26 million, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.85 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

