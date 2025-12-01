Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 5,269 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. $MYE

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 829.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,684,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Myers Industries

In other Myers Industries news, CFO Samantha Rutty acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helmuth Ludwig bought 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,436 shares in the company, valued at $231,233.56. This trade represents a 59.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,000. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.59 million, a PE ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MYE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on Myers Industries

About Myers Industries

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.