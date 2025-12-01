Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 8,848 Shares of Independent Bank Corporation $IBCP

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 116,339 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 683,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 8.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Independent Bank by 9.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. Independent Bank Corporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $675.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $45.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $45,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,376.96. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

