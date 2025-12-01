Intellectus Partners LLC Has $10.86 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.