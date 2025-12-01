iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,173,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $22.95 on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

