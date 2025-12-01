JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $313.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $852.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $322.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

