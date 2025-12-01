Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 506,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,592,000 after acquiring an additional 227,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $926.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $960.16 and a 200-day moving average of $831.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total transaction of $89,697.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,109.22. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total value of $18,529,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,556,551.57. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 102,426 shares of company stock valued at $94,578,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

