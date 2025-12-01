Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total value of $9,431,434.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 131,024 shares in the company, valued at $49,963,381.92. This represents a 15.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.00.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $385.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.06. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.39. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 2.43%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.63%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

