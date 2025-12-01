Pool Corporation $POOL Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Pool by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price objective on Pool in a research note on Friday, October 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $244.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $229.63 and a 52 week high of $380.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

