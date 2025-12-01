Stantec Inc. $STN Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.8% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Stantec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stantec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec stock opened at $96.32 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

