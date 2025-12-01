Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY Stock Holdings Increased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,556.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

SNCY stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $721.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $25,004.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,926.43. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,936.62. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,853 shares of company stock worth $112,101. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNCY. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

