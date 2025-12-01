The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Holdings Decreased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,565,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,339,000 after buying an additional 719,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,410,000 after buying an additional 606,482 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $343.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $398.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Read Our Latest Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.