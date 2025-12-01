UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $2,556,877.05 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 437,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $2,556,877.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,864,981.55. This represents a 12.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $3,464,828.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $3,107,014.76.

On Friday, November 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $3,035,452.04.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $2,957,925.76.

On Monday, November 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $2,945,998.64.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $3,142,796.12.

On Monday, November 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $3,262,067.32.

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $3,089,124.08.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $3,393,265.64.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $3,435,010.56.

UWM Trading Up 1.5%

UWMC stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. UWM Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in UWM by 408.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Moment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

