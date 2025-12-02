1,208 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,723,000 after acquiring an additional 565,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after acquiring an additional 410,910 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $225.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $250.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average is $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.46.

View Our Latest Report on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.