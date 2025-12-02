1,680 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,166 shares of company stock valued at $10,814,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $195.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.61. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.