2,228 Shares in AECOM $ACM Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get AECOM alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AECOM by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AECOM by 21.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their target price on AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.90.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. AECOM has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.