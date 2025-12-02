22,722 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,204,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 7,019.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 319,043 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,958,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOSE. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Eos Energy Enterprises and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.15. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 40,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $287,962.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 164,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,101.90. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,972.60. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

