2,626,408 Shares in NPK International Inc. $NPKI Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,626,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,351,000.

Get NPK International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NPK International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

NPK International Stock Up 1.8%

NPKI opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NPK International Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. NPK International had a negative net margin of 62.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NPK International Profile

(Free Report)

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NPK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NPK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.