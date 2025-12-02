3,086 Shares in Sysco Corporation $SYY Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 234.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

