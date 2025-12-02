3,227 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 242.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

