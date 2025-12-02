679,857 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 679,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,280,000.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after acquiring an additional 900,746 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,615,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,391,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after purchasing an additional 234,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 195,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 184,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,088.32. This trade represents a 44.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. Bloom Burton upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.