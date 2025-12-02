Access Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.03.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $4,166,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,637,089.80. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,030,203 shares of company stock worth $545,161,894. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

