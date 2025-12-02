ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.71. Approximately 71,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 128,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the period.

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

