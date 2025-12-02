Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.18.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.89.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

