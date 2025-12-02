Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $785,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $224.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.44%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Gregory Hendrick acquired 500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,131.04. The trade was a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,305. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and have sold 7,420 shares worth $1,889,171. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

