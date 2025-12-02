Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,406 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 623.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4,674.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 451,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PB opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The firm had revenue of $314.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,645.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,630.35. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $948,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PB. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

