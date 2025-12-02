AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AECOM by 212.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AECOM by 38.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of AECOM by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AECOM from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.90.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.11. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

