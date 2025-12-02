Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,450. This represents a 55.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,056. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

