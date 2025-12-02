AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469,429 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 377.4% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $470,345.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 24.40%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 214.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

