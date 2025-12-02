Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,493,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.05.

Amazon.com stock opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

