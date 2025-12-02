Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 1,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,493,717 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

