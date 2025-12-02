American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 20,320 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,254,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 84,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 65,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,740,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,864,000 after acquiring an additional 557,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.33 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.