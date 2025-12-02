American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 26,826 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. $CTBI

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $21,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $5,210,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $61.00 price objective on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

CTBI stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 23.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.