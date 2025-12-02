American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 895,207 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895,207 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 329,409 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Liberty Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.