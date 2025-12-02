American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 93,074 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation $RYI

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $23,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Ryerson by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.88 million, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.49). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently -105.63%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

