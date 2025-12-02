American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Entravision Communications Corporation $EVC

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,202,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984,510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Entravision Communications worth $23,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 157,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $433,996.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,162,326 shares in the company, valued at $30,696,396.50. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 39,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $104,765.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 439,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,447.73. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 855,689 shares of company stock worth $2,310,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.The company had revenue of $120.63 million during the quarter.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

