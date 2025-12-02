American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $21,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8,375.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HAFC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Zacks Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $845.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $28.38.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.