American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $21,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBWM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after buying an additional 147,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 73.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 65,823 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 131,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 321,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In related news, Director Nelson F. Sanchez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,337. The trade was a 39.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

MBWM stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $755.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.79%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

