American Century Companies Inc. Buys 36,612 Shares of CPB Inc. $CPF

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CPB were worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPB by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,161,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CPB by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 734,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPB in the first quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CPB by 433.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 238,367 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPB by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 185,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

CPB Price Performance

CPF stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CPB Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $817.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.06.

CPB Increases Dividend

CPB ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. CPB had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 18.66%.The firm had revenue of $66.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from CPB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. CPB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CPB in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on CPB in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CPB in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $102,189.78. Following the sale, the director owned 60,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,359.24. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CPB Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

