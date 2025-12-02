American Century Companies Inc. Buys 398,617 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,231,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,617 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $23,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 48.1% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 16,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 60,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.13. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $337.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.83 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VET

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.